Cabinet Secretary urges Chief Secretary's of various states to take strict measures to tackle coronavirus

On Sunday, Cabinet Secretary urged Chief Secretary's of various states to take strict measures to tackle coronavirus.

In a letter to all Chief Secretaries of state and Union Territories, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba said that "it is expected that the states would take all necessary pre-emptive actions to contain the spread of Covid-19 by using the available legal provisions especially in those districts and regions where confirmed cases have been reported or a large number of people are under surveillance due to risk of infection".

According to Gauba, the focus should be on closure of all activities, except essential services, save hospitals, telecom, medicine shops, provision stores, and establishment/factories for manufacturing/distribution of medicines, face masks and so on.