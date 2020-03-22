Coronavirus update in India: How political leaders from across the spectrum followed PM Modi's lead during Janata Curfew

Political leaders from across the country came together on Sunday, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to engage in five minutes of applause to thank essential service providers.

As videos and photos surfaced of people clapping, blowing conches, striking gongs, or simply banging utensils, many politicians from different arts of India too posted the same -- all with the singular aim of thanking service providers such as doctors, soldiers and sanitation workers who have received no respite, even as the country goes gradually under lock-down.

The initiative comes on a day when India is observing a 'Janata Curfew' to curb the spread of the rather infectious virus.

Take a look at some of the videos and photos.