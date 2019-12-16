CAB protest: Assam is quiet but politics hots up

In Guwahati, two more persons succumbed to gunshot wounds sustained in the police firing on Thursday, taking the toll to four. However, protesters claimed that five persons have died in police firing.

In West Bengal, two trains were vandalised, and railway stations, track, property and RPF vehicles set on fire as Trinamool Congress and Congress activists joined the protests against the new citizenship law, obstructing train and vehicular movement, prompting the state government to shut down internet services in some parts of West Bengal.

Tyres were burnt and key national and state highways were blocked for the third day in the State by anti-CAA protesters.

With the violence showing no signs of abating, the state government suspended internet services in Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur and Howah districts, and accused some "externally mobilised communal forces" of "inciting violence' and creating disturbances".

The most serious incident took place in Acra station in South 24 Parganas district where the protesters vandalised a train.: An uneasy calm prevailed in Assam, epicentre of the agitation, as curfew was relaxed in Guwahati and Dibrugarh for several hours following improvement in the situation but peaceful protests were held amid calls by the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) for resignation of its ministers.

The party, which is part of the BJP-led government in Assam, has decided it will move the Supreme Court against the amendments made in the Citizenship Act.

