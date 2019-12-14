India

Updated on
LIVE

CAB Protests Updates: Naga Students' Federation calls 6-hour bandh today

By FPJ Web Desk

Violent protests against newly-enacted citizenship law continued to rock the North-East states and spread to West Bengal, Delhi and parts of south India, with police resorting to lathicharge and tear gas shells to contain protesters. At least 25 students were injured in protests outside Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University. Over 40 students were detained by the Delhi Police.

CAB Protests Updates: Naga Students' Federation calls 6-hour bandh today
(PTI Photo)

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati from 9 am to 4 pm

The curfew, imposed in Guwahati amid protests against the amended Citizenship Act, was relaxed on Saturday from 9 am to 4pm, police said. Long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road. Auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws were plying across the city. However, buses were off roads. Petrol pumps in the city have also opened with vehicles waiting in lines to refuel.

(Source: PTI)

NSF calls 6-hour bandh on Saturday to protest against amended Citizenship Act

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has called a 6-hour bandh on Saturday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The bandh will begin at 6am. "Pursuant to the resolution adopted in the Emergency Executive Council Meeting of NSF, held on Friday at the Federation's Headquarter, it was unanimously decided to call for a six-hour total bandh in all the Naga inhibited areas, starting from 6am to 12 noon on December 14," a NSF statement said.

(Source: PTI)

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in