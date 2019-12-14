CAB Protests Updates: Naga Students' Federation calls 6-hour bandh today

Curfew relaxed in Guwahati from 9 am to 4 pm
The curfew, imposed in Guwahati amid protests against the amended Citizenship Act, was relaxed on Saturday from 9 am to 4pm, police said. Long queues were seen outside shops at several places, including Dispur, Uzan Bazar, Chandmari, Silpukhuri and Zoo Road. Auto-rickshaws and cycle-rickshaws were plying across the city. However, buses were off roads. Petrol pumps in the city have also opened with vehicles waiting in lines to refuel.
(Source: PTI)
NSF calls 6-hour bandh on Saturday to protest against amended Citizenship Act
The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has called a 6-hour bandh on Saturday to protest against the amended Citizenship Act. The bandh will begin at 6am. "Pursuant to the resolution adopted in the Emergency Executive Council Meeting of NSF, held on Friday at the Federation's Headquarter, it was unanimously decided to call for a six-hour total bandh in all the Naga inhibited areas, starting from 6am to 12 noon on December 14," a NSF statement said.
(Source: PTI)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)