 Cab Driver Killed, Minor Injured in Gunfire Clash In Delhi's Kotwali
A PCR call was received at the Kotwali police station regarding a quarrel that broke out on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday, police said.

ANIUpdated: Monday, April 15, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Representative pic

A man was killed while another person who was a minor sustained injuries during an altercation in north Delhi's Kotwali area, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Md Saquib (36), a cab driver by profession and the injured was identified as Luv Kush (15).

A PCR call was received at the Kotwali police station regarding a quarrel that broke out on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday, police said.

"At around 1.50 AM, information was received from LNJP hospital that Md Saquib (36), a resident of Zakir Nagar, Delhi, had been admitted after receiving gunshot wounds, along with one Luv Khush (15)," said police.

Sharing details about the incident, police said, "At around 12.00 AM a vehicle that was approaching from Kodia Pul to Chatta Rail Crossing collided with an e-rickshaw after which an altercation took place."

"During the argument, one of the persons involved in the conflict took out a firearm and fired a shot at the driver of the vehicle. The same person also shot a beggar nearby who had been witnessing the whole scenario," added police.

After the incident, the accused fled from the scene. Both victims were rushed to LNJP hospital by the people around them.

The forensic examination of the spot has been done.

Police have registered a case under 302/307 IPC and 27 Arms Act and started searching for the accused involved in the incident.

Further investigation of the case is in progress.

