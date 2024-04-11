Delhi's Blue Line Bus, Packed With Passengers, Rams Onto Divider (VIDEO)

In a horrifying incident, a Blue Line bus in Delhi collided onto the road divider and crashed into a pole. A video of aftermath of the incident was circulated on social media on Thursday.

The Blue Line bus was jam-packed with passengers when it swerved onto the road divider in Rajouri Garden. The bus then crashed into a pole. The driver, conductor, and around 10 to 12 passengers were seriously hurt.

The injured have been reportedly rushed to a local hospital for treatment. The incident is yet another reminder of the safety risks linked to Blue Line buses in the city.

Haryana bus accident

Earlie in the dya, a school bus overturned in Narnaul city in Haryana's Mahendragarh district, killing six student. More than 20 people were reportedly injured in the horrific accident.

According to preliminary reports, the bus turned turtle while overtaking a vehicle in Mahendragarh. About 35 to 40 children were aboard the bus at the time of the accident. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital.