Delhi Crime: Shocking Video Shows Man Shot At In Head By Minor Boy In Broad Daylight In Seelampur Market

Man shot at in the head in Delhi's Seelampur market | X

In a shocking case from the capital city of Delhi, a man was shot in the head in broad daylight by a minor boy in Seelampur. The incident took place in Delhi's Seelampur in the E block of Khabri market. According to initial reports, the accused assailant who shot at the man is a minor in age and is a member of the 'Mastan Gang'.

The man who was shot at has been identified as Shehnwaz. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is serious.

Shocking Video Of The Shooting

The shocking video of the shooting incident surfaced on social media X. The CCTV footage showed the brazen nature of the crime. In the video, it is seen that a handicapped person asking for alms is helped by an old lady. As they move ahead, a man is black shirt is seen walking on his way. Suddenly, the assailant, a minor, comes extremely close to the man and shoots him in the back of the head from very close range.

As soon as the assailant fires, he runs away from the spot. The man falls on the ground and people and bystanders closeby rush to the man.

Shockingly, despite being shot at from such close range, it seems that the assailant missed his mark as the man gets up after being shot at.

However, the man shot at is not in his senses as he keeps shaking his head due to the pain. Shortly, people gather and they rush him to the hospital.

Police also reached the spot and filed a case and is going through the CCTV footages. Police said that Shehnwaz, who was shot at, runs a jhula (amusement swing machine for kids) and police is trying to ascertain why was he shot at.

Shahnwaz was first taken to JPC hospital but was transferred to LNJP hospital after his condition deteriorated. She is said to be in a critical condition.