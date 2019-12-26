CAA protests: 1,113 people arrested in UP; DGP orders SIT inquiry

Lucknow : Director General of Police (DGP), OP Singh on Thursday ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry in the incidences of violence that broke out during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state.

Earlier today, the UP police had said that total 1,113 people have been arrested in different parts of the state in connection with the anti-CAA protest.

"A total of 1,113 people were arrested in connection with the riots and preventive action was taken against 5,558 others during the anti-CAA protest," the statement by UP police read.

The statement added that a total of 327 FIRs were lodged in connection with the protests and 19 people had lost their lives in violence over the issue.