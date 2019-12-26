Intelligence report reveals extremist Islamist organisation PFI played major role in CAA protests in UP

The Popular Front of India, an extremist Islamic fundamentalist organisation which started in Kerala in 2006 as a successor to the National Development Front, has spread its base in Uttar Pradesh and played a major role in anti-CAA violent protests in the state as well as other places, catching security agencies off guard.

The latest intelligence input shared by the Uttar Pradesh Police with the Central agencies, and under consideration of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), says that the PFI was active in Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Barabanki, Gonda, Bahraich, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Sitapur areas during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests in the state.

The report also describes how the PFI, which acquired a multi-state reach by merging with the National Development Front, Manitha Neethi Pasarai, the Karnataka Forum for Dignity and other organisations, has been spreading its base in Uttar Pradesh for the last "two years".

Measures initiated by the then Mayawati government forced the PFI members to leave Uttar Pradesh but they began making inroads into the state in the last two years, says the report.