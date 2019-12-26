'Army Chief or RSS goon': Twitter mocks Bipin Rawat for 'political' comment on CAA protests

It is not leadership if leaders guide masses, comprising university and college students, to carry out arson and violence in our cities, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday while commenting on protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Leaders emerge from crowds but are not those who lead people in "inappropriate directions", added the Army chief while addressing a gathering at a health summit in New Delhi.

He said leaders are those who lead people in the right direction.

Rawat's comment didn't go down well, neither with the Opposition nor on Twitter. "Leadership is knowing the limits of one’s office. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy & preserving the integrity of the institution that you head," wrote AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi.

"The difference between India and Pakistan is our army is apolitical. This bunch is destroying that too. This damage is irreparable," wrote a Twitter user. While another user asked, "Is he army chief or RSS goon".

