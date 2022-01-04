'Bulli Bai', a conspiracy to defame India, says Union minister Naqvi

Amid the ongoing controversy over 'Bulli Bai app' aimed at demeaning Muslim women, Union Minister of minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has said that 'there was a conspiracy to defame India and they will never be allowed to succeed'.

The Minister said that the government was taking strict action on the issue and said that such targeting of women was unacceptable. "It was a cyber communal conspiracy against the country's composite culture and it will not succeed. Strict action is being taken against criminals behind it. Their communal conspiracy will be exposed at earliest," Naqvi said.

He claimed that some people with nefarious designs were behind this conspiracy to defame India but they will never be allowed to succeed.

Union Information Technology minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw had said, "GitHub confirmed blocking the user this morning itself. CERT and Police authorities are coordinating further action."

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed the government over inaction over the Bulli Bai app that targets women of a particular community and said it's time to speak up against the hate and there should be no fear.

On Monday, the Delhi Police sought information from social media giant Twitter about the account that first tweeted about the 'Bulli Bai' app and asked it to remove the offensive content.

In another development, a 21-year-old engineering student was held in Bengaluru in a raid by a Mumbai Police team in connection with the "Bulli Bai" controversy. The student is being brought to Mumbai, but the police didn't divulge more information. A shocking incident of harassment and insulting women of the minority community on social media came to light after a Delhi-based woman journalist lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police stating that she was being targeted by some unidentified group of people on a mobile application named 'Bulli Bai' created on GitHub platform.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 04:08 PM IST