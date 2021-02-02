'Build bridges, not walls': Rahul Gandhi shares photos of barbed barricades, nail-studded roads of farmers' protest site

Two months into the protest against three farm laws, there are no signs of abatement. While the BJP-led government has expressed its willingness to put the laws on hold and bring in amendments, the farmers insist that the laws be repealed. And as the deadlock stretches on, the police are taking several steps to keep the agitators at bay.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday shared photos of barricades and nail-studded roads, intended to be a deterrent for the protesters. "GOI, Build bridges, not walls!" he captioned the tweet.
His sister and fellow Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also shared similar visuals. The video shared on her Twitter handle provides an aerial view of the heavy security and strengthened barricades at the Ghazipur border.
Barricades have been placed with nails cemented in them near them at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders of the national capital in the wake of the ongoing farmers' protest. While makeshift cement walls have cropped up in some areas, other areas saw nails be embedded into the ground - a jagged row of spikes creating a perimeter of sorts.
According to a PTI report from Monday, workers under the watch of police personnel on Monday hooked iron rods between two rows of cement barriers on a flank of the main highway at the Singhu border to further restrict the movement of protesters agitating against the new farm laws at the site. Another portion of the highway at the Delhi-Haryana border is practically blocked now as a makeshift cement wall has come up there.
Reportedly, the work progressed as hundreds of security personnel, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary and Rapid Action Force, kept vigil and drones flew overhead to monitor the situation.
(With inputs from agencies)