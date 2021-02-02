'Build bridges, not walls': Rahul Gandhi shares photos of barbed barricades, nail-studded roads of farmers' protest site

Two months into the protest against three farm laws, there are no signs of abatement. While the BJP-led government has expressed its willingness to put the laws on hold and bring in amendments, the farmers insist that the laws be repealed. And as the deadlock stretches on, the police are taking several steps to keep the agitators at bay.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday shared photos of barricades and nail-studded roads, intended to be a deterrent for the protesters. "GOI, Build bridges, not walls!" he captioned the tweet.