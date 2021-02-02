'Mr PM, war with your own farmers?': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweets video of barricades, security at protest site

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday tweeted a video of heavy security and strengthened barricades at the Ghazipur border where farmers have been protesting for over two months, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he was at war with the farmers.

Security has been tightened at all protest sites near Delhi—Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri—with multi-layer barricades and checkpoints and heavy police deployment. A portion of the road is studded with nails and barbed wires.

Tweeting a video clip containing the aerial view of the security arrangement, the Congress leader asked, "Mr PM, war with your own farmers?"

Watch the video here: