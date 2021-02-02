'Mr PM, war with your own farmers?': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweets video of barricades, security at protest site

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday tweeted a video of heavy security and strengthened barricades at the Ghazipur border where farmers have been protesting for over two months, and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi whether he was at war with the farmers.
Security has been tightened at all protest sites near Delhi—Ghazipur, Singhu, and Tikri—with multi-layer barricades and checkpoints and heavy police deployment. A portion of the road is studded with nails and barbed wires.
Tweeting a video clip containing the aerial view of the security arrangement, the Congress leader asked, "Mr PM, war with your own farmers?"
Her brother and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi also tweeted images of the protest site, captioning them "Build bridges, not walls!"
Ghazipur protest site turns fortress
PTI reported that the Ghazipur border site has been sealed with parked DTC buses and multi-layer barricades and checkpoints, turning it into a virtual fortress.
No major road is now open for movement of vehicles and people. A portion of the road is studded with nails and concertina wire.
Drones have also been deployed to monitor the protesters.
The police are beefing up security at the other protest sites on Delhi's borders as well, after the Republic Day clashes between police personnel and protesters taking part in a tractor parade.
Commuters, facing problems since December on the stretch occupied by the protesters, say the situation has worsened after the new restrictions.
Like the security personnel, farmers too have set up checkpoints.
(With inputs from PTI)