Budget 2021: How much does India spend on its Education sector?

The fifth session of the seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on January 29 and is likely to conclude on April 8, while the Union Budget 2021-22 will be presented at 11 am on February 1.

This budget will be presented against the backdrop of the disruption in the various sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The education sector especially has seen unprecedented changes due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Thus there is a demand for relief measures by the stakeholders in the sector.