Budget 2021: What is Halwa Ceremony? Here's all you need to know

As the country waits for a new set of rebates, reliefs and reforms amidst the coronavirus pandemic that has changed the economic landscape, the government is all set to present the Union Budget 2021 on February 1.

While it is necessary to understand the complex terminologies like GDP, revenue deficit and various funds ahead of the budget, one should definitely read about the tradition which marks the beginning of printing of Budget documents - the halwa ceremony.

Here is all you should know about the tradition:

For the unversed, every year, the traditional halwa ceremony is held at the Finance Ministry in the North Block marking the beginning of printing of Budget documents.

As part of the ritual, 'halwa' is prepared in a big 'kadhai' (large frying pot) and served to the entire staff in the ministry.