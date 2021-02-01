Budget 2021: Full text of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's speech; here's how to download full budget

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented Budget 2021.

She said that the Budget proposals for 2021-22 rest on six pillars --health and well-being, physical and financial capital and infrastructure, inclusive development for aspirational India, reinvigorating human capital, innovation and R&D, minimum government, and maximum governance.

While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman said, only three times has the Budget followed a contraction in the economy this time, unlike before, the situation is due to a global pandemic Budget 2021 provides every opportunity for the economy to capture the pace and grow sustainably.

From Aatma Nirbhar Bharat packages to Mega Investments Textile Park scheme, here's the full speech of the first paperless Union Budget:

1. Honourable Speaker, the preparation of this Budget was undertaken in circumstances like never before. We knew of calamities that have affected a country or a region within a country, but what we have endured with COVID-19 through 2020 is sui generis.

2. When I presented the Budget 2020-21, we could not have imagined that the global economy, already in throes of a slowdown, would be pushed into an unprecedented contraction.

3. We could not have also imagined then that our people as those in other countries would have to endure the loss of near and dear ones and suffer hardships brought about due to a health crisis.