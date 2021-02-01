Decoding the meaning behind FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s red saree for Union Budget 2021

Sitharaman's sartorial choices have made headlines on many occasions - from donning beautiful handloom sarees to sporting silk sarees. For the unversed, she likes wearing subtle yet classy handloom and silk sarees to work. And it is safe to say that it is her wardrobe arithmetic that gives her appearance a distinct stamp.

For the 2020-21 budget presentation, the Union Finance Minister had opted for a crisp yellow-gold silk saree with a blue border and matching blouse. The minister had carried the documents in a traditional 'Bahi-Khata' (ledger) which she trademarked during the 2019-20 budget presentation. The colour yellow, which is considered as a mark of prosperity, is also believed to be auspicious on important occasions.

During her maiden budget presentation in 2019, Sitharaman grabbed many eyeballs when she broke away from long-standing traditions of colonial-era, ditching the briefcase and opting for traditional bahi khata, which is a kind of a ledger wrapped in a red coloured cloth.

Clad in a warm pink-coloured, gold-bordered Mangalgiri saree paired with a gold chain, tiny diamond earrings, and a bindi on her forehead, Sitharaman had made quite a statement during her budget presentation in 2019.

Sitharaman on Monday commenced presentation of the Budget for 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha that is expected to provide relief to the pandemic-hit common man as well as focus more on driving economic recovery through higher spending on healthcare, infrastructure and defence amid rising tensions with neighbours.

As India emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, the ninth budget under the Modi government, including an interim one, is widely expected to focus on boosting spending on job creation and rural development, generous allocations for development schemes, putting more money in the hands of the average taxpayer and easing rules to attract foreign investments.

