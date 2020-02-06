Budget 2020: Swamy throws epic shade at Sitharaman's proposal; says FPI incentives will 'weaken financial system'

On February 1, while presenting the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an increase in the investment limit for foreign portfolio investors.

"The limit for FPI in corporate bonds, currently at 9% of outstanding stock, will be increased to 15% of the outstanding stock of corporate bonds," Sitharaman had announced.

While many view this as a positive step that will boost investor confidence and thus increase foreign investment in India, Swamy seems to disagree. Drawing a parallel with what "happened to East Asia in 1997-2000", he said that the incentives will "weaken Indian finacial system".

The 1997 Asian financial crisis incidentally began in Thailand after the government was forced to float the Thai Baht owing to a lack of foreign currency to support its currency exchange rate to the US dollar. The country was also crippled by foreign debt at the time.

With assets and money rapidly flowing out of the country, this set off a chain reaction that eventually saw most of Southeastern Asia being hit by slumping currencies, devalued stock markets and more.