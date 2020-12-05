British MPs across party lines back Indian farmer protests, write to Dominic Raab seeking UK intervention

Over the last 10 days, hundreds of farmers have converged in the national capital, protesting against the BJP-led Central government's new farm Acts. Having rejected the Centre's initial offer of amendments, the representatives of the farm groups met with Union Minister for a second time on Saturday. They want the laws in question to be repealed.

Against this backdrop, the official reaction to the protests - beginning with the use of strong deterrent measures such as water cannons and tear gas - has garnered sharp criticism. Not only Indian leaders, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric have also spoken out about the issue recently. Now, leaders from yet another country have joined the growing clamour.