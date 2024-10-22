 BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi, Xi Jinping To Hold Bilateral Meeting On Oct 23 For First Time After India-China Standoff
BRICS Summit 2024: PM Modi, Xi Jinping To Hold Bilateral Meeting On Oct 23 For First Time After India-China Standoff

"I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting held between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit," said Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
File image of PM Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral meeting on Wednesday (October 23) on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia.

"I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting held between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit," said Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri.

The meeting will take place two days after India and China arrived at an agreement on patrolling arrangements in eastern Ladakh.

article-image

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday that India and China have reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements which would enable return of the situation before May 2020.

PM Modi, who reached Russia on Tuesday, had bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian. Kazan is hosting the 16th BRICS Summit.

