China Confirms Agreement With India To End Standoff Between Armies At Ladakh Border

New Delhi: China confirmed on Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with India to resolve the standoff between their armies in eastern Ladakh. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian reportedly stated that the two countries have been in active communication through both diplomatic and military channels in recent times, addressing issues concerning the China-India border, as reported by PTI.

This development marks a remarkable step towards easing tensions between the two nations, which have been engaged in a prolonged military standoff in the region.

China's confirmation comes just a day after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Monday, October 21, that India and China have reached an agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This agreement is a key step towards disengagement and the eventual resolution of tensions that arose due to Chinese actions in 2020.

Misri explained that the deal was the result of extensive discussions with Chinese interlocutors through the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) and military-level meetings. These dialogues have previously resolved standoffs at various locations, although some areas had remained unresolved.

He highlighted that recent discussions over the past several weeks have now led to a concrete agreement on patrolling along the LAC. This agreement will facilitate disengagement and help address the issues that have persisted since the 2020 standoff.