IAF trainer plane crashes in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, 2 pilots eject safely; visuals surface | Twitter

An Indian Air Force trainer plane crashed in an open field in Karnataka's Chamarajnagar on Thursday, June 1. The jet was being commanded by two pilots who escaped after ejecting with parachutes. The pilots have not been traced yet, stated reports.

Other TV reports stated that there were no casualties in the incident.

Indian Air Force issued a statement on the incident and said, "A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Kiran trainer aircraft of the IAF crashed near Chamrajnagar, Karnataka today, while on a routine training sortie. Both aircrew ejected safely. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 1, 2023

Trainer Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing in Belagavi

A two-seater trainer aircraft belonging to Redbird Flight Training Academy made an emergency landing in a farmland near Honnihal village, 7km from Sambra airport in Belagavi on Tuesday due to technical glitches. No casualties were reported as the pilot managed to land the aircraft with a controlled speed. The aircraft was on a training sortie when it developed a technical snag. The pilot, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The aircraft was later towed to the airport.

More details awaited