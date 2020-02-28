Breaking: Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express stopped at Dadri after passenger tweets about bombs on train

The Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express was on Friday stopped at Dadri in Uttar Pradesh after a passenger tweeted '5 bombs in Dibrugarh Rajdhani'.
A Twitter user Sanjeev Singh Gurjar at 4:12 pm had tweeted, "I want to inform that there are 5 bombs in a train rajdhani(12424) going from new delhi to kanpur central. Please take some action on this quickly."
(More details awaited)
