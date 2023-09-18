BREAKING: Cabinet Approves Women's Reservation Bill In PM Modi-Chaired Meeting, Gives Nod To 33% Quota

The Cabinet on Monday took a historic decision as it approved the Women's Reservation Bill in the key meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bill will come into affect from 2029.

The Bill guarantees a 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and in state legislative assemblies.

The meeting was called by PM Modi after the first sitting of the special session of Parliament in the national capital.

What is the Women's Reservation Bill?

This bill seeks to address gender disparity in political representation by providing greater opportunities for women to participate in the country's legislative process.

Despite being introduced in Parliament multiple times since 1996, the bill has not yet been passed into law due to various political challenges and opposition, until now.

Supporters argue that it is essential for achieving gender equality and empowering women in decision-making roles within the Indian government.