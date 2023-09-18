 BREAKING: Cabinet Approves Women's Reservation Bill In PM Modi-Chaired Meeting, Gives Nod To 33% Quota
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBREAKING: Cabinet Approves Women's Reservation Bill In PM Modi-Chaired Meeting, Gives Nod To 33% Quota

BREAKING: Cabinet Approves Women's Reservation Bill In PM Modi-Chaired Meeting, Gives Nod To 33% Quota

The Bill guarantees a 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and in state legislative assemblies.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 18, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image

The Cabinet on Monday took a historic decision as it approved the Women's Reservation Bill in the key meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Bill will come into affect from 2029.

The Bill guarantees a 33 per cent quota for women in the Lok Sabha and in state legislative assemblies.

The meeting was called by PM Modi after the first sitting of the special session of Parliament in the national capital.

Read Also
K. Kavitha sits on hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for Women's Reservation Bill; Opposition...
article-image

What is the Women's Reservation Bill?

This bill seeks to address gender disparity in political representation by providing greater opportunities for women to participate in the country's legislative process.

Despite being introduced in Parliament multiple times since 1996, the bill has not yet been passed into law due to various political challenges and opposition, until now.

Supporters argue that it is essential for achieving gender equality and empowering women in decision-making roles within the Indian government.

Read Also
Special Session Of Parliament LIVE: Crucial Union Cabinet Begins, Rajya Sabha & Lok Sabha Adjourned
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Congress Launches 'ERCP Yatra' Demanding National Status for Eastern Canal Project

Rajasthan: Congress Launches 'ERCP Yatra' Demanding National Status for Eastern Canal Project

West Bengal: Controversy Amid Celebration In Visva Bharati University After Shantiniketan Gets World...

West Bengal: Controversy Amid Celebration In Visva Bharati University After Shantiniketan Gets World...

BREAKING: Cabinet Approves Women's Reservation Bill In PM Modi-Chaired Meeting, Gives Nod To 33%...

BREAKING: Cabinet Approves Women's Reservation Bill In PM Modi-Chaired Meeting, Gives Nod To 33%...

Punjab: Congress Leader Baljinder Singh In Moga Shot Dead In His Residence, Horrific Visuals Surface

Punjab: Congress Leader Baljinder Singh In Moga Shot Dead In His Residence, Horrific Visuals Surface

Haryana Police Nabs 20-Year-Old BA Student For Circulating 'Doctored Obscene Video' Of Female...

Haryana Police Nabs 20-Year-Old BA Student For Circulating 'Doctored Obscene Video' Of Female...