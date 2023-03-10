e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 02:13 PM IST
K. Kavitha sits on hunger strike at Jantar Mantar in Delhi for Women's Reservation Bill; Opposition joins in |

K. Kavitha, a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader, is fasting all day at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Friday in an effort to persuade the federal government to pass the Women's Reservation Bill.

Kavitha had previously stated that her NGO, Bharat Jagriti, was in charge of organising the hunger strike and that all political parties had been asked to participate.

Almost ten parties, including the Trinamool Congress, the CPI(M), and the Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray faction, have so far announced their participation.

Yechury spoke to media

Sitaram Yechury, the general secretary of the CPI(M), spoke to the media.

"We appeal to the govt to introduce the Women's Reservation Bill. We will unite all support outside the Parliament," Yechury said.

"I assure you until the Women's Reservation Bill is passed in Parliament, we will continue to support you and this cause," he added.

The Bill has been lying in cold storage since 2010

In a previous statement to the media, Kavitha, who is under investigation by the ED in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, stated that the bill has been in limbo since 2010 and that the Modi administration has a historic opportunity to approve it in Parliament before 2024.

"About 500-600 members will sit on a hunger strike, but the attendance will be much more. More than 6,000 people and 18 political parties have confirmed their participation," she said.

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate the programme.

PARTIES ATTENDING KAVITHA's DHARNA AT JANTAR MANTAR

The following parties and political leaders are present during the BRS leader's dharna at Jantar Mantar -

  • BRS

  • AAP - Sanjay Singh and Chitra Sarwara

  • Shiv Sena delegation

  • Akali Dal - Naresh Gujral

  • PDP - Anjum Javed Mirza

  • NC - Shami Firdous

  • TMC - Sushmita Dev

  • JDU - KC Tyagi

  • NCP - Seema Malik

  • CPI - Narayana K

  • CPM - Sitaram Yechury

  • Samajwadi party - Pooja Shukla

  • RLD - Shyam Rajak

  • Kapil Sibal

  • Prashant Bhushan

