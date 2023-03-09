'Wherever there is an election, ED arrives before Modi': BRS leader K Kavitha on summons in Delhi liquor policy case

K Kavitha | ANI

K Kavitha, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter and a BRS leader, slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre on Thursday, saying, "It is the nature of the probe agencies to ensure that the ED reaches before Modi wherever there is an election."

She also stated that the Telangana Assembly elections will most likely be held in December, and that the government has been sending investigation teams since June of last year.

Summoned for questioning in Delhi liquor policy case

On March 9, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case. The BRS leader, on the other hand, requested time from the ED to appear on March 16. She referred to the summons as a "intimidation tactic" by the Centre against Telangana Chief Minister KCR and the BRS.

K Kavitha, speaking at a press conference in Delhi, stated that 15 to 16 BRS ministers have been targeted in various cases. She slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that she would like "Modi ji" to address the public and explain what he has done for the people of Telangana and the country.

The BRS leader is planning a one-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar on March 10 to demand that the Women's Reservation Bill be introduced in the current session of Parliament. She urged PM Modi to pass the bill, claiming that he promised to do so in his election manifestos for the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.

