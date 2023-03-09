Telangana: K Kavitha's brother asks PM Modi to take lie detector test over Adani row |

New Delhi: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned K Kavitha, daughter of telengana chief minister K Chansekhar Rao for questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) launched an all-out attack on the Modi government.



Even as Kavitha arrived here on Thursday to join the interrogation and start a hunger strike against the Modi government, her brother K T Rama Rao asserted that Gautam Adani is a "proxy" of the PM and asked Modi to take a lie detector test. "Why does the PM not speak of allegations against him and Adani? Does he have the guts to come in front of the country," he asked. KTR, who is the working president of BRS, said: "This is a political vendetta. Modi is playing with fire and he will realise it soon."

PM Modi is the 'grandfather of hypocrisy'



Calling PM Modi the 'grandfather of hypocrisy', he added that 'intimidation tactics' would not work in Telengana, which is scheduled to have its Assembly election this year.



Calling the ED summons issued to his sister and BRS leader K Kavitha "Modi summons", KTR added that the raids were conducted on 11 BRS leaders by ED, IT and CBI in the past few months to intimidate opposition leaders.



“If they (BJP) try to harass the opposition parties’ leaders for political reasons, the BRS will fight them in the people's court," he added.