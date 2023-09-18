Special Session Of Parliament LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha, Recalls Terrorist Attack On Parliament, Pays Tribute To Bravehearts

PM Modi pays tribute to bravehearts who laid down their lives fighting terrorist during attack on Parliament in 2001
PM Narendra Modi paid bravehearts who laid down their lives fighting terrorist during attack on Parliament in 2001.
PM Modi Lauds House Speakers For Their Guidance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled how India had lost three serving PMs during their tenure and lauded the role of speakers who guided both the houses of Parliament during hours of crisis.
PM Modi Says Over 7,500 Members Have Contributed To Both Houses & 600 Have Been Women
PM Narendra Modi remembered all the members of both houses in all the years of independence and said that over 7,500 representatives have been members of the house (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) out of which 600 were women.
PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha, Calls Last Day At Old Building An Emotional Moment
"The old Parliament building stands as a testament to the dedication, sweat, and hard-earned contributions of our countrymen. As we gather for this special Parliament session in Lok Sabha, let's honor the spirit of those who built it and pledge to continue their legacy in our new premises," said PM Modi
PM Modi: Old Parliament Building Will Keep Inspiring Future Generations
It is time to remember inspirational moments associated with this Parliament building before we move to new premises, said PM Modi.
PM Modi: G20 is India's success, not that of an individual
"Success of G20 is India's success, not that of an individual or a party. History will remember African Union inclusion in G20 under India's presidency with pride." - Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Special Parliament Session.
PM Modi Speaks In Lok Sabha, Says Time To Move Ahead Keeping Past In Mind
PM Narendra Modi has started his speech in the Lok Sabha as the house gathers to bid goodbye to the old Parliament building and discuss the 75 years of its history as the special session of Parliament gets underway.
Rahul Gandhi Arrives at Parliament Building
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Parliament building.
Lok Sabha Speaker Applauds G20 Summit
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla applauded the G20 Summit and said that India had emerged as voice of the Global South.
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi arrives at the Parliament
TDP MPs Protest Near Gandhi Statue Of Parliament Against Arrest of N Chandrababu Naidu
TDP MPs protest against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh CM and party's chief N Chandrababu Naidu, near the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises.
PM Modi Says Ganesh Chaturthi will mark transition from old Parliament building to new House
PM Narendra Modi says India will fulfill all dreams and aspirations as New Parliament Building will see session from September 19 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
PM Modi calls the special session historic, says dream is to make India a developed country by 2047
PM Narendra Modi called the special session of Parliament as historic and appealed to all the parties to focus on the good and enter new age. Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his dream of making India a developed country by 2047.
PM Modi says new journey of Parliament begins from today
PM Narendra Modi said that new journey of the 75 year old Parliament begins today.
PM Modi Arrives At Parliament Building, Hails G20 Summit (WATCH)
PM Modi hailed the G20 Summit and added that India emerged as the voice of the Global South.
PM Modi Lauds Chandrayaan-3 Mission
PM Modi addresses the press before the commencement of the special session of Parliament. Speaks on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success.
RJD MP Manoj Jha questions special session of Parliament
RJD MP Manoj Jha said, "This is not a Special Session at all. Some astrologer must have said something and the PM believes in all that...They are bringing normal Bills that could have waited till Winter Session...Don't say that you have no agenda. The agenda is very clear. We would like to see what the other agendas are. But there is nothing Special about it."
Aam Aadmi Party issues whip for all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha
Aam Aadmi Party issues whip for all its MPs in the Rajya Sabha: “All members of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha are hereby, informed that some very important issues will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha in the upcoming special session. In view of this, all members of the Aam Aadmi Party are requested to be positively present in the house from 11 AM onwards until the adjournment of the House from 18th September to 22nd September 2023 and support the stand of the party.“
AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Says Govt Might Announce Elections During Special Session Of Parliament
On the Special Session of Parliament, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, "We were told that photos of the MPs of both Houses will be clicked so there is a possibility that all the MPs will be told that they do not need to come anymore, their 5-year tenure is complete and an announcement for the elections can be done."
PM Modi to speak at 11 am in the Lok Sabha
With the special session of Parliament all set to begin from Monday (September 18), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak in the Lok Sabha during the special session at 11 am.
Parliament's 75 Years Of Journey To Be Discussed In House Today
The special session of Parliament gets underway today, on Monday (September 18) and the House will bid farewell to the old Parliament building as the session will be held in the new Parliament building from Tuesday (September 19). "Today, Parliament's journey of 75 years will be discussed. It will be discussed throughout the day. It is a historic day. I think this will be the last discussion in the (Old) Parliament building...," said Law Minister and MoS Parliamentary Affairs Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.
