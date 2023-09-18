Special Session Of Parliament LIVE: PM Modi Addresses Lok Sabha, Recalls Terrorist Attack On Parliament, Pays Tribute To Bravehearts

PM Modi: G20 is India's success, not that of an individual

"Success of G20 is India's success, not that of an individual or a party. History will remember African Union inclusion in G20 under India's presidency with pride." - Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Special Parliament Session.

PM Modi Speaks In Lok Sabha, Says Time To Move Ahead Keeping Past In Mind

PM Narendra Modi has started his speech in the Lok Sabha as the house gathers to bid goodbye to the old Parliament building and discuss the 75 years of its history as the special session of Parliament gets underway.