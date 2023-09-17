UP: 2 Molesters Behind Female Student's Death In Ambedkar Nagar Shot While Fleeing; Visuals Surface |

UP: A school-going girl tragically lost her life after a group of boys pulled her dupatta which led her to fall from her bicycle before getting run over by a bike on Friday (September 15) in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar. Now, just a day after the incident, the accused molesters Shahbaz and Faisal were shot by the UP police in an encounter on Sunday (September 17).

The accused were reportedly fleeing from the scene to avoid their arrest in the matter. Two of them were shot in the leg by the officials in a bid to nab them. The third accused is said to be a minor, who broke his leg himself and surrendered. Visuals surfaced on the internet showed the injured individuals carried by the police officials using support, while the accused have their legs suspended in air showing their bullet wounds. There are no reports about the medical condition of the accused individuals as of now.

ये शाहबाज़,अरबाज़ और फ़ैसल हैं,अंबेडकरनगर की हमारी बहन नैन्सी वर्मा पटेल के गुनाहगार,गिरफ़्तारी के बाद पुलिस पर फायर कर भागने की कोशिश की,जवाबी कार्रवाई में दो के पैर में गोली लगी,तीसरे का बुरी तरह पैर टूट गया,ताउम्र दिव्यांग हो गए,दरिंदे अब कभी बाइक भी नहीं चला पाएंगे !! pic.twitter.com/NFvVUmMc5l — Dr. Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) September 17, 2023

About The Tragic Incident

The victim, 17, was returning home from school when she was accosted by the miscreants, Shahbaz and his brother Arbaaz, both from the Hanswar police station area. Shahbaz and Arbaaz were riding a motorcycle and allegedly pulled her dupatta to tease her and outrage her modesty. The girl tried to pull her dupatta back, but she fell to the ground.

At the same time, another youth identified as Faisal of Hanswar police station area happened to pass by and ran his motorcycle over her head. The victim suffered a broken jaw and severe head injuries, and bled to death.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, prompting the police to take action and arrest the three accused: Mohammed Faisal, Shahbaz, and Arbaaz, all in their early 20s, on Saturday.

Case Registered

The miscreants ahd fled the scene as commuters responded to the incident and rushed the victim to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Superintendent of Police, Ambedkar Nagar, Ajit Kumar Sinha on Friday, said that the police have registered a case of outraging modesty and causing death due to negligence against the three accused and arrested them.

