UP: Ambedkarnagar Schoolgirl On Bicycle Gets Run Over By Bike, Dies After Man Pulls Her Scarf; Shocking Visuals Surface

Photo courtesy: X

In a horrific incident, a schoolgirl died on her way home from school after a young man riding pillion on a motorcycle snatched her scarf and she fell on the road and came under a motorcycle on Friday in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkarnagar.

As per reports, the incident happened shortly after school hours. The victim who had just finished her classes, was riding her bicycle back home when she became the target. Two young men riding a motorcycle began trailing her, and, in a brazen act, one of them forcibly snatched the girl's scarf, causing her to lose balance and fall onto the road.

What followed was a nightmare. The motorcycle, which had been following her closely, ran over the girl. The impact of the collision left her with severe injuries, and despite immediate efforts to provide medical assistance, she succumbed to her injuries.

The entire incident has been caught on camera.

Watch the video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As per reports, a case has been registered after the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media.

The victim, identified as Nainsi Patel (17), a resident of Varahi village in the Hansvar Police jurisdiction, was a 12th-grade student at Ramraji Inter College, Heerapur Bazaar.

Accused taken into custody

Upon receiving the news, the victim's family rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her deceased due to her severe injuries. In light of this tragic event, the victim's family filed a formal complaint against the three young men at the Hansvar Police Station. The police have taken all three accused individuals into custody as part of their ongoing investigation.

The father of the deceased schoolgirl in a statement to the media said, “My daughter was returning from school. As she reached Heerapur Bazaar, two young men on bikes snatched her scarf and slapped her. She immediately fell, and her bicycle was damaged…before this incident, my daughter had informed me that some boys had been bothering her. That's why I had suspected two or three individuals. The names of the boys involved are Shahwaj and Arbaz."

Hansvar Police Station's SHO, Ritesh Pandey, confirmed that a case has been registered against all three accused individuals based on the complaint filed by the deceased girl's father. The investigation into the incident is currently underway.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)