Fatal Pile-Up: 1 Dead, 5 Injured In Katraj Kondhwa Road Accident

One person was killed and at least five were injured in a major accident near the Kondhwa cemetery on Katraj-Kondhwa Road on Thursday. The incident involved a chain of collisions among approximately 10 vehicles, triggered by a large truck's brake failure while descending a hill. The truck collided with multiple cars, exacerbating the impact and resulting in the tragic fatality and injuries.

The Katraj-Kondhwa Road has earned a reputation for its frequent accidents due to high traffic volumes. The incident transpired around 9:30 am close to the Kondhwa cemetery. Carrying hefty construction pipes, the ill-fated truck was en route to a gravel processing unit. The truck's 22-year-old driver, Tejas Rambhau Kakade from Kaij, Beed, struggled to control the vehicle due to brake failure on the downhill slope. The subsequent collision involved cars, a school van, and motorcycles, affecting a total of 8 to 10 vehicles. The accident claimed the life of 43-year-old Prashant Krishna Chaure, who was riding a motorcycle.

Accident caused traffic disruption on the road

Senior police inspector Santosh Sonewane stated, "A truck loaded with cement pipes crashed into multiple vehicles, leading to a pile-up. One individual on a motorcycle lost their life, and five others sustained injuries."

He added, "We have detained the 22-year-old truck driver, Tejas Rambhau Kakade. The Kondhwa police acted swiftly to clear the accident scene, facilitating the restoration of traffic flow."

The preliminary investigation suggests that the truck driver had difficulty controlling the vehicle. Police are delving further to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.