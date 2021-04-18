Branding a necessity, not a luxury: Top strategists decode branding at Isha’s Brand Insight

In today’s digital world, brand building is one of the most crucial aspects of business strategy, and plays an important role in creating loyal customers. To help industry leaders in building their brands consciously, in a structured and scientific manner, Isha Leadership Academy (ILA) curated “Brand Insight” – a two-day online workshop focused on creating brands that help scale up businesses.

Unlike other leadership programs, ILA focuses on having senior industry practitioners facilitate a small group of participants, allowing for discussion and personalisation of learnings to their specific situations.

On Saturday, the second day of “Brand Insight” saw industry leaders UPL Chief Digital Officer and Former Senior Partner, McKinsey & Company Toshan Tamhane; Viren Razdan, MD, Brand-nomics; and Sanjay Mehta, Joint CEO, Mirum engaging with a closed group of nearly 30 participants and help them strategise scaling up of their businesses through strong branding.