Isha INSIGHT 2020: Britannia MD Varun Berry shares how he boosted the brand in Covid times

Coimbatore: As the Covid-19 pandemic has posed immense challenges to doughty dreamers all over the globe, Varun Berry, Managing Director of Britannia Industries, has called on business leaders to communicate more effectively with their employees and share their company visions and goals.

Speaking to over 300 business leaders at the second day of the virtually-held 'Isha INSIGHT: The DNA of Success', Berry said that his organisation had to re-think its way of communicating with their employees and prioritize key brands.

“The first thing was to set up a communication channel among my leadership team and focus on scenario planning , which formed the core of what we did. Prioritizing the brands to focus on was key for our business. By structuring business continuity calls, we connected with everyone in the organization and provided each other with support and direction, he said.