Isha Foundation Mahashivratri 2021: Sadhguru Launches Missed Call Campaign To #FreeTNTemples From State Control

The event was held in strict adherence to government directives on social gatherings. All participants were required to produce a COVID-negative test report to be eligible to participate in person. In addition, temperature checks, medical screening, masks and social distancing were made mandatory for the event, which was open only to a very limited audience by pre-registration.

Millions of devotees from all over the globe were hooked to a night-long cultural extravaganza virtually. The night saw spectacular musical performances by distinguished artists - Kabir Cafe, Kutle Khan project, Sandeep Narayan, Mangli, Parthiv Gohil, Anthony Dasan, Sounds of Isha and dance performances by the students of Isha Samskriti.

The award-winning Adiyogi Divya Darshanam captivated the audience with a spectacular light and sound show showing the origin of Yoga. The participants also soaked into the blissful mid-night and Shambho meditation offered by Sadhguru, truly the highlight of the night.

Sadhguru also consecrated 3 million Rudraksha beads during Mahashivratri, that will be offered to people free of cost to their homes. The offering is being referred to as Rudraksha Diksha and millions have signed up for the same by filling a form online.

Mahashivaratri is significant because of the immense spiritual benefits it offers due to natural planetary positions. Sadhguru says that the planetary positions on the Mahashivratri night are such that there is a natural upsurge of energy in the human system. Thus, remaining awake, conscious and keeping the spine erect throughout the night enormously is beneficial for one’s physical and spiritual well-being. The Isha Mahashivratri festival offered the participants a unique opportunity to draw on the forces of nature and use it as a tool for well-being and spiritual growth.