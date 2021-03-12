Isha Foundation's Mahashivratri 2021: Exuberance and devotion mark eclectic all-night celebrations

The event was preceded by the Linga Bhairavi Yatra to Nandi at the Isha Yoga Center. Fiery and passionate, the Yatra is a representation of the Devi’s qualities and culminates in the Maha Arati. The Yatra was followed by the Panchbhuta Kriya performed by Sadhguru. The ritual helps to better integrate the five elements into one’s body. Sadhguru planted a sapling and lit the Mahayoga Yagna that symbolizes his wish and Isha’s mission to bring one drop of spirituality to everyone on the planet. With the lighting of the Yagna, millions of Isha volunteers (Yoga Veeras) pledge to teach a simple form of Yoga that can be easily integrated into one’s lifestyle, to as many people as possible.

It was then time for some serious fun as a gala cultural menu unfolded at the venue led by Isha’s homegrown music and dance troupes – Sounds of Isha and students of Isha Samskriti. With an impressive roll-call of artists; discourses, chants and meditation sessions with Sadhguru; and the dazzling Adiyogi Divya Darshanam on the cards, this Mahashivratri at Isha probably kept more people awake online than in the past.