It was a beautiful spring evening. The sun started to dip behind the mystical Vellinagiri hills, casting a fading glint on the copper plated domes of the lofty Suryakund complex. The venue at Isha Yoga Center – adorned with a backdrop of lamps – was ready for the 12th edition of Yaksha, Isha Foundation’s annual festival of classical music and dance. The festival is a three-day celebration leading up to the glorious night of Mahashivratri, which falls on 11 March this year. In spite of the pandemic situation, the fervor was the same as ever, although the size of the audience was smaller, with due distancing and protocols.

The first day was devoted to a vocal recital in the Hindustani style and artiste was the extremely talented Kaushiki Chakraborty, an exponent of the Patiala Gharana. The vocalist, who has been following Sadhguru on social media for a few years, was delighted to be performing at Yaksha. In her opening remarks on stage, she said to Sadhguru, “Of all the blessings that music has given me, this is one of the greatest – that it brings me to you.”