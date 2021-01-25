Sadhguru’s third painting 'Circa 2020' auctioned for Rs 2.3 cr; proceeds to go for Isha Foundation’s COVID-19 relief

Sadhguru’s third painting, Circa 2020, an expression of humanity’s confrontation with “the One who has brought the world to its knees”, was sold for Rs 2.3 crore to the highest contributor to Isha’s Outreach initiative at the close of online bidding on Thursday.
This is the third artwork that Sadhguru has contributed to Isha Outreach’s efforts. The money raised will be used to fund Isha’s Covid-19 relief measures, including the distribution of medical equipment and protective gear to frontline workers, infrastructure support for isolation wards and immunity booster drink to thousands of people in rural Tamil Nadu.
"Our efforts to provide nourishment to daily wagers in rural India who have no other means, is expanding into thousands of people every day. In this effort to generate funds for feeding the underprivileged, this painting is an offering. Whatever you donate for this will go to #BeatTheVirus fund," said Sadhguru.
Sadhguru’s first painting titled ‘To Live Totally!’ was an abstract oil painting on canvas that fetched Rs 4.14 crore. The second painting ‘Bhairava’, an eponymous tribute to Isha’s iconic bull by Sadhguru, was auctioned for Rs 5.1 crore.
The proceeds from all the paintings will allow Isha Outreach's #BeatTheVirus campaign to continue its relief efforts in rural Tamil Nadu. The ‘Beat The Virus’ initiative is an on-ground campaign by Isha Foundation to prevent the pandemic from entering the villages of Tamil Nadu. After the Centre announced lockdown measures last year, the local administration set up a standby isolation ward in the Pooluvapatti Primary Health Centre (PHC). Isha is also supporting the ward by offering medical infrastructure and other essentials.
The Tamil Nadu government decided to extend lockdown restrictions till January 31 after reviewing the Coronavirus situation in the state.
