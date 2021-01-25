Sadhguru’s third painting 'Circa 2020' auctioned for Rs 2.3 cr; proceeds to go for Isha Foundation’s COVID-19 relief

Sadhguru’s third painting, Circa 2020, an expression of humanity’s confrontation with “the One who has brought the world to its knees”, was sold for Rs 2.3 crore to the highest contributor to Isha’s Outreach initiative at the close of online bidding on Thursday.

This is the third artwork that Sadhguru has contributed to Isha Outreach’s efforts. The money raised will be used to fund Isha’s Covid-19 relief measures, including the distribution of medical equipment and protective gear to frontline workers, infrastructure support for isolation wards and immunity booster drink to thousands of people in rural Tamil Nadu.

"Our efforts to provide nourishment to daily wagers in rural India who have no other means, is expanding into thousands of people every day. In this effort to generate funds for feeding the underprivileged, this painting is an offering. Whatever you donate for this will go to #BeatTheVirus fund," said Sadhguru.