Bring back natural farming, traditional crops: Sadhguru’s appeal at Mattu Pongal celebrations

In his first public Satsang at Isha Yoga Center in more than a year, Sadhguru urged people to make Tamil Nadu a Covid-free state by continuing to follow social protocols and acting responsibly. Addressing the gathering in Tamil following cultural performances and traditional Pongal festivities at Isha's famed Adiyogi, Sadhguru spoke about the significance of the farmer's festival and said it was time to bring back natural farming practices and traditional variety of crops.

"Rice was once considered the elixir of life, but now doctors are saying it is like poison, causing diabetes,” Sadhguru told the large number of people including farmers and people from surrounding villages who participated in the Mattu Pongal celebrations at the Yoga Center.

He said that earlier we used to have 2000 indigenous varieties of rice, which has reduced to 4 to 5 lab produced varieties, which don't give much nutrients as they were developed with just larger quantities and faster yield in mind.