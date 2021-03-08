Music, dance, Adiyogi Divya Darshanam, mid-night meditation: Isha Foundation's Mahashivratri 2021 celebration is power packed

The festival provides a unique opportunity to draw on the forces of nature for one’s well-being. Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, says that the Mahashivratri night’s planetary positions are such that there is a natural upsurge of energy in the human system. It is thus enormously beneficial for one’s physical and spiritual wellbeing to remain awake, conscious and keep the spine erect throughout the night.

Here’s a look at some of the offerings for Mahashivratri:

Yaksha

Yaksha is a three day music and dance festival before Mahashivratri that will see Hindustani musical performance from from Kaushiki Chakraborty, Carnatic musical performance by Sandeep Narayan, and "Sāroopyam" Bharatanatyam dance performance by Isha Samskriti. The event will be live streamed from March 8-10 from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm on Isha Foundation’s Youtube channel.