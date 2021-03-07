Guna: Fairs prohibited on Mahashivratri due to Covid-19, district administration issues orders

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration has banned the fairs to be held at Kedarnath, Gader, Muhalpur and Baghwageshwar in the district on Mahashivratri festival. Guna district collector Kumar Purushottam issued an order to this effect under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code 1973, keeping in view the rise in corona cases.

Every year, fairs are organised on Mahashivratri at these places where a large number of people arrive. Keeping this in view and growing Covid infection, a report was submitted by area sub divisional magistrates to ban the fairs this year. Besides, there will be no swings, kiosks at the fair venues. Visitors will follow social distancing and use masks to visit religious places, temples and offer prayers from outside sanctum sanctorum.