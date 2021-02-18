Ujjain: Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee reviews arrangements for Mahashivratri festival

Ujjain: Collector and Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) president Asheesh Singh on Thursday reviewed the arrangements for Mahashivratri festival.

Addressing the meeting the collector said that amid Covid outbreak time it is very challenging to ensure hassle-free ‘darshan’ for devotees.

At present Covid cases again on the rise in Indore, so arrangements will have to be made in compliance with Covid protocols, he said.

A blueprint of the arrangements was made. SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla, ADM Narendra Suryavanshi, municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal, ASP Amarendra Singh, Mahanirvani Akhada head Vineet Giri, Deepak Mittal, Asheesh Pujari, UDA CEO Sujansingh Rawat and priests of the temple were present.