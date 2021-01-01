Ujjain: Mahakal temple witnesses record crowd since Covid outbreak as people begin New Year on spiritual note

Ujjain: Long queues were seen at almost all the famous temples of the city on Friday as people started their new year by paying obeisance at temples. People coming from different parts of the country started their New Year by paying obeisance to the presiding deity at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Devotees also attended the famous Bhasmarti performed in early hours of the morning. Devotees’ crowd was also seen at other temple of the city like Gadkalika, Kalbhairav, Chamunda Mata Temple and Gopal Mandir and Chintaman Ganesh temple. On the occasion of New Year at some temples special 56 bhogs were offered to deities with prayers for peace and good health to all.

As per Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) till the Friday evening over 30,000 devotees paid obeisance to lord Mahakal and it is a record in terms of arrival of devotees amid Covid19 outbreak. The MTMC also confirmed record sale of prasad of over Rs 15 lakh in a day since pandemic’s breakout.

The ‘prasad’ was sold from all the counters of the temple due to heavy crowd of devotees. Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhada local unit head Mahant Vineet Giri Maharaj told that Covid directives are being followed in temple premises.