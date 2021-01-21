“2021 started with a spiritual high”: How leading personalities are embracing Isha Foundation’s Inner Engineering

Coimbatore: A few years ago, embracing yoga as a way of life seemed like a distant possibility for Amala Paul. But after completing the Inner Engineering Online programme, the Indian film actress, who mainly appears in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, emerged reborn. She recalls how she first met Sadhguru back when she was wading through her teenage years. Now, after meeting the Indian yogi again after 10 years, life came full circle for her.

“Starting 2021 with an anecdote of my spiritual journey; I was all of 19 when I first went to the Isha Yoga Centre to learn Inner Engineering. I had the chance to meet Sadhguru and he let me ask him three questions. He told me that the answer to all my questions was practising Yoga,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Being a naive teenager, my monkey mind judged him and I thought he was up-selling his yogic practices. Life went on, with all its highs and lows, and I realized the power of yoga. I wondered how transformed I would have been if I had taken his advice seriously back then. Nevertheless it's the journey that matters! Exactly 10 years later, I met him today. I think my life has come full circle and it's a great beginning of conscious living and spirituality. My year started on a spiritual high. What about yours?”

Designed by the mystic and founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, Inner Engineering is a seven-session online course for well-being based on the science of Yoga. Like Amala, many young celebrities and leading personalities inspire young people by taking the step towards spirituality and mental well-being. As Sadhguru points out, spirituality needs to be mainstreamed and embraced by young and old.

Shakti Mohan, dancer, choreographer and winner of TV show ‘Dance India Dance’, began to see life in a completely different light after finishing her Inner Engineering sessions. “Unlike the popular thought for the year 2020 I am really grateful to this year for giving me a new perspective on life. I finally had the opportunity to take the most important journey of life being inwards,” she wrote on Instagram.