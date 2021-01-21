“2021 started with a spiritual high”: How leading personalities are embracing Isha Foundation’s Inner Engineering

Coimbatore: A few years ago, embracing yoga as a way of life seemed like a distant possibility for Amala Paul. But after completing the Inner Engineering Online programme, the Indian film actress, who mainly appears in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu films, emerged reborn. She recalls how she first met Sadhguru back when she was wading through her teenage years. Now, after meeting the Indian yogi again after 10 years, life came full circle for her.
“Starting 2021 with an anecdote of my spiritual journey; I was all of 19 when I first went to the Isha Yoga Centre to learn Inner Engineering. I had the chance to meet Sadhguru and he let me ask him three questions. He told me that the answer to all my questions was practising Yoga,” she wrote on Facebook.
“Being a naive teenager, my monkey mind judged him and I thought he was up-selling his yogic practices. Life went on, with all its highs and lows, and I realized the power of yoga. I wondered how transformed I would have been if I had taken his advice seriously back then. Nevertheless it's the journey that matters! Exactly 10 years later, I met him today. I think my life has come full circle and it's a great beginning of conscious living and spirituality. My year started on a spiritual high. What about yours?”
Designed by the mystic and founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru, Inner Engineering is a seven-session online course for well-being based on the science of Yoga. Like Amala, many young celebrities and leading personalities inspire young people by taking the step towards spirituality and mental well-being. As Sadhguru points out, spirituality needs to be mainstreamed and embraced by young and old.
Shakti Mohan, dancer, choreographer and winner of TV show ‘Dance India Dance’, began to see life in a completely different light after finishing her Inner Engineering sessions. “Unlike the popular thought for the year 2020 I am really grateful to this year for giving me a new perspective on life. I finally had the opportunity to take the most important journey of life being inwards,” she wrote on Instagram.
Bollywood actor Rohan Shah also describes his experience at the Isha Yoga Centre. “The last few days were blissful here at @isha.foundation doing the @inner_engineering retreat. I can’t express in words my immense gratitude to @sadhguru for the kind of life-force that he is. Seeing the potential of each individual, transforming and uplifting millions of lives and creating a space like the Isha Yoga Center which definitely feels like a dream to be at. Your contribution is immeasurable. From here to beyond, love and gratitude,” Shah said on Instagram.
Indian actress Nikki Galrani, who also took up IEO, echoed Sadhguru’s words when she said: “Never let anyone or anything take away your Wonderfulness. These Words, This Day & all that you said, I will forever cherish. Thank you @sadhguru for always being such a Rockstar,” she wrote on Facebook.
One of the most talented and loved actresses of South India, Samantha Prabhu Akkineni also took to social media to share her experience of IEO.
“The whole effort of the spiritual process is to break the boundaries you have drawn for yourself and experience the immensity that you are. The aim is to unshackle yourself from the limited identity you have forged, as a result of your own ignorance, and live the way the Creator made you—utterly blissful and infinitely responsible,” she wrote on Instagram.
Actress Amala Paul also shared her pictures from her trip to the Isha Yoga Centre recently. “Enlightenment is not an attainment or an achievement. It is a homecoming. Your senses give you the impression that you are experiencing the outside, but you have never experienced the outside. When you realize that all that you experience is within, that absolute homecoming is enlightenment.”
Inner Engineering Online is a unique opportunity for self-exploration and transformation. The goal of the course is to make you explore your highest potential through powerful processes of self transformation, the distilled essence of classical yoga, meditations to address key aspects of life and access to the secrets of ancient wisdom. According to Harvard Medical School findings, Inner Engineering Online resulted in over 50% reduction in stress. Rutgers University research says that IEO results in significant increase in energy, joy, mindfulness, and work engagement.
