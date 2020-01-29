BoyCottIndigo trends after airlines ban Kunal Kamra from flying for ambushing Arnab Goswami

After IndiGo and Air India suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying for ambushing Republic TV editor and journalist Arnab Goswami, Twitteratti is divided on whether the flight ban is justifiable.

Some think it is justified, while others think it’s in not and some also accused the airlines of 'hypocrisy', after which #BoyCottIndigo started trending on Twitter.

The IndiGo airline tweeted, “In light of the recent incident on board 6E 5317 from Mumbai to Lucknow, we wish to inform that we are suspending Mr Kunal Kamra from flying with IndiGo for a period of six months, as his conduct onboard was unacceptable behaviour," and another one of their tweets read, “Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers.”