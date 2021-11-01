'Both Congress and BJP are corrupt, they work in collusion': Delhi CM and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal in Goa ahead of assembly polls

Days after Trinamool Congress supremo's visit to Goa, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday in the poll bound state alleged that both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are corrupt.

The Delhi chief minister is in Goa to oversee his party’s poll preparations for Goa Assembly elections 2022.

Strengthening his attacks on the BJP govt in the state and Congress he said that Congress doesn't dare to speak against BJP because they know they would be sent to jail if they speak. "Why hasn't a single case been filed against ex-Congress CM or minister in last 10 yrs of BJP rule?" the AAP chief said.

Alleging further both Congress and BJP are working in collusion, Mr Kejriwal further said, they have an agreement, as per which, neither takes action against another when they come to government.

Further he said that if AAP forms government in Goa then it will arrange free pilgrimage to Ayodhya for Hindus and to Velankanni for Christians. For Muslims, we will provide a free trip to Ajmer Sharif and to Shirdi temple for those who revere Sai Baba.

Ahead of his Goa visit, the AAP convenor had tweeted, "In our lives, religious places and shrines have a significant role. Only through the blessings of God, we receive new energy and new direction to our life. I am coming to Goa tomorrow to speak with my Goan brothers and sisters."

During his last visit to Goa, Kejriwal had promised that if AAP is voted to power in the state Assembly elections, each family in Goa will get up to 300 units of electricity free per month.

"Every family will get up to 300 units of electricity free per month. We will start on a clean slate. Once the AAP government is formed in Goa, 87 per cent of consumers will start getting a zero electricity bill," he had told a press conference.

AAP had failed to win a single Assembly seat in Goa elections 2017.

Notably, Mamata Banerjee has also announced that her Trinamool Congress will also contest the upcoming Goa polls next year. The TMC supremo visited the poll-bound state last week.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 05:01 PM IST