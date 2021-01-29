Blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi: EAM S Jaishankar assures Israeli Foreign Minister of 'fullest protection'

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi regarding the explosion outside the Israeli embassy in the national capital, and assured him of "fullest protection" to diplomats and the Embassy.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said India has taken the incident "very seriously". "Spoke just now to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats," Jaishankar tweeted. The minister further added that the matter was under investigation. "No effort will be spared to find the culprits," he said.