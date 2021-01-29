Blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi: EAM S Jaishankar assures Israeli Foreign Minister of 'fullest protection'

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi regarding the explosion outside the Israeli embassy in the national capital, and assured him of "fullest protection" to diplomats and the Embassy.
In a tweet, Jaishankar said India has taken the incident "very seriously". "Spoke just now to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats," Jaishankar tweeted. The minister further added that the matter was under investigation. "No effort will be spared to find the culprits," he said.
Later, Gabi Ashkenazi took to Twitter and thanked Jaishankar for his promise of "full cooperation".
"I spoke a few minutes ago with my counterpart, Indian Foreign Minister @DrSJaishankar, following the explosion that took place a few hours ago near the Israeli embassy in Delhi," he tweeted.
"The Indian FM assured me that the Indian authorities are committed to the security of all Israeli diplomatic staff and will continue to act resolutely to locate all those involved in the explosion. I thanked him and promised full cooperation and any help required from Israel," he added.
According to Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal, "a very low intensity improvised device went off... No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby."
Reportedly, the blast took place less than two kilometres from Vijaya Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior members of the government have gathered for the Beating the Retreat ceremony.
