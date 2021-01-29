Security beefed up in Mumbai, Pune after blast outside Israeli Embassy in Delhi: Maha DCM Ajit Pawar

Besides, Mumbai Police has issued a city wide alert and beefed up security at important places.

Also, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has issued an alert at all airports, important installations and government buildings in Delhi. "Enhanced security measures have been put in place," CISF added.

Earlier, a minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi. No one was injured. Some cars were damaged in the blast, an official said, adding that three fire tenders were rushed to the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

"A very low intensity improvised device went off. No injury to any person was reported and nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby," Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said.

The explosion took place at 5.05 pm and the fire department received the call at 5.11 pm. Mittal said initial impressions suggest it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

Reportedly, the blast took place less than two kilometres from Vijaya Chowk, where President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior members of the government have gathered for the Beating the Retreat ceremony.