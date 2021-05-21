Black Fungus a new challenge, must focus on precaution and preparation, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Varanasi's efforts for efficient management of the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis.
While addressing health workers from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional as he spoke about those who had died of COVID-19.
While interacting with doctors, paramedical staff, and other frontline health workers of his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi said, "Varanasi has set a great example by the way it has equipped Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID hospital and increased the number of oxygen beds and ICU beds in the city, in such a short span of time."
PM Modi also unveiled a new slogan 'Jahan Bimar, Wahin Upchar' and appreciated the micro-containment zone implemented by the city.
"With the concept of 'Jahan Bimar, Wahan Upchar', the practice of making containment zones to distributing door-to-door medicines in your city & villages is commendable," he said.
"Vaccination has provided protection to our frontline workers, who could serve the people. In the coming days, we will be extending vaccine protection to everyone," he added.
Warning against "black fungus", PM Modi said, "In our ongoing fight against COVID19, a new challenge of black fungus has surfaced. We must focus on taking precaution and preparation to deal with it."
The Prime Minister also thanked the doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys and ambulance drivers in Varanasi for their service during the pandemic.
"As a servant of Kashi, I thank everyone in Varanasi, especially the doctors, nurses, technicians, ward boys and ambulance drivers who have done a commendable work," he said.
"We have controlled the pandemic to a great extent, thanks to our common efforts. But there is no time to relax as we have to fight a long battle. We have to shift our focus towards villages in Purvanchal and Varanasi," he added.
He also appreciated the role of ASHA and ANM workers to curb the COVID-19 cases in the villages. The Prime Minister reviewed the working of various COVID hospitals in Varanasi including Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID Hospital, which was recently started through the joint efforts of DRDO and the Indian Army.
