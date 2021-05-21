Black Fungus a new challenge, must focus on precaution and preparation, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday praised Varanasi's efforts for efficient management of the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis.

While addressing health workers from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional as he spoke about those who had died of COVID-19.

While interacting with doctors, paramedical staff, and other frontline health workers of his parliamentary constituency, PM Modi said, "Varanasi has set a great example by the way it has equipped Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID hospital and increased the number of oxygen beds and ICU beds in the city, in such a short span of time."