Cyclone Tauktae: PM Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for immediate relief activities in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced financial assistance of 1,000 crore immediate relief activities in Gujarat which has been affected by Cyclone Tauktae. PM Modi today held a review meeting in Ahmedabad, to assess the situation and damage caused by the calaimity. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also present among other officials.

Besides relief, the Union Government shall also deploy an Inter-Ministerial Team to visit the state to assess the extent of damage.

The PM today also conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by the cyclone in Gujarat and adjoining Union Territory of Diu and held a meeting with top officials here later to review the situation. The prime minister landed at Bhavnagar from Delhi around noon and boarded a helicopter for a survey of cyclone- affected areas in Gir-Somnath, Bhavnagar and Amreli districts of Gujarat along with Diu. He was accompanied by chief minister Rupani.