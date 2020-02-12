BJP's Vijayvargiya asks Kejriwal to make 'compulsory recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Delhi's schools, madrasas'

The results for the Delhi Assembly elections were announced on Tuesday and as predicted by the exit polls, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed back to power with a whopping 62 seats in the 70-member assembly. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) won the remaining 8 seats, while the Congress wasn't able to open its account for the second time in a row.
Soon after the poll results, Kejriwal invoked Lord Hanuman. Addressing the party workers, he said, "This is the day of Lord Hanuman who has blessed the people of Delhi. We pray that Hanuman Ji keeps showing the right path to us so that we continue to serve people for the next five years."
Later in the day, Kejriwal along with family members and party leaders also visited the CP Hanuman Temple and offered prayers.
On Wednesday, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya congratulated AAP national convenor and asked him to make compulsory recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Delhi's schools, madrasas.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Congratulations to Arvind Kejriwal Ji! Certainly, whosoever comes to Lord Hanuman gets his blessings. Now the time has come that Hanuman Chalisa recitation should be made compulsory in all schools, madrasas and other educational institutions of Delhi. Why should 'Delhi' children remain deprived of the blessings of Bajrangbali?"
Earlier, Kejriwal was seen chanting the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on live TV when prodded by a journalist.
Meanwhile, Kejriwal is holding a meeting with party MLAs in Delhi and is slated to take oath as the Delhi Chief Minister for the third time on February 16. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at Ramlila Maidan.
(With inputs from ANI)
